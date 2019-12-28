ArcelorMittal SA (AMS:MT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

ArcelorMittal SA (AMS:MT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €19.68 ($22.88).

MT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oddo Bhf set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.20 ($20.00) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Macquarie set a €16.10 ($18.72) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of €17.72 ($20.60) and a 12-month high of €30.76 ($35.77).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.