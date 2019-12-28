Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) Short Interest Up 17.3% in December

Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 297,700 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the November 28th total of 253,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 227,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ARCE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Arco Platform from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Arco Platform stock opened at $45.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 167.41, a P/E/G ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.30. Arco Platform has a 52 week low of $20.35 and a 52 week high of $56.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.81 million during the quarter. Arco Platform had a negative net margin of 28.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that Arco Platform will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Arco Platform by 116.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in Arco Platform by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Arco Platform in the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the 3rd quarter worth $3,206,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the 3rd quarter worth $1,580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

