Ardor (ARDR) Price Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $39.61 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for about $0.0397 or 0.00000539 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Poloniex, Binance and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ardor alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007175 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008552 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000106 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.ardorplatform.org.

Buying and Selling Ardor

Ardor can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Poloniex, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, Upbit, Binance, OKEx and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.