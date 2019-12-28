Ardor Price Reaches $0.0402 on Exchanges (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $40.14 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for about $0.0402 or 0.00000540 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Binance, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007319 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008505 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000107 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.ardorplatform.org.

Ardor Coin Trading

Ardor can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, OKEx, HitBTC, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Binance, Poloniex and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

