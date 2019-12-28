Arionum (ARO) Price Up 5.6% Over Last Week

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One Arionum coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Arionum has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. Arionum has a market cap of $139,990.00 and $35,286.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,337.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.06 or 0.01744380 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $206.70 or 0.02815725 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00575861 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011300 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.31 or 0.00617247 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00060455 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00023802 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00385330 BTC.

About Arionum

Arionum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com.

Buying and Selling Arionum

Arionum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

