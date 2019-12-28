Arionum (ARO) Trading 8.4% Higher This Week

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded up 22.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Arionum coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Arionum has a total market capitalization of $142,010.00 and $19,193.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Arionum has traded up 8.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,426.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $130.27 or 0.01751415 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $208.55 or 0.02803731 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00580571 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011112 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.49 or 0.00625067 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00060539 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024072 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00383329 BTC.

About Arionum

ARO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com.

Arionum Coin Trading

Arionum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

