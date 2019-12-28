Ark (ARK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $17.53 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. In the last seven days, Ark has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a market capitalization of $17.53 million and approximately $547,466.00 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00002041 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, OKEx, Livecoin and Cryptomate.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035848 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 146,423,664 coins and its circulating supply is 117,109,402 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is forum.ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

Ark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptomate, Binance, COSS, Livecoin, Cryptopia, OKEx, LiteBit.eu, Bit-Z and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.