Arqma (ARQ) Price Hits $0.0072 on Top Exchanges

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. During the last week, Arqma has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $21,132.00 and approximately $140.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arqma coin can now be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $7,310.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $128.15 or 0.01753405 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $205.52 or 0.02811807 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00583687 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011150 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.45 or 0.00621786 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00060478 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00024084 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00384295 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 8,964,769 coins and its circulating supply is 2,920,225 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com.

Buying and Selling Arqma

Arqma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.