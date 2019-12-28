Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,200,000 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the November 28th total of 13,970,000 shares. Currently, 13.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

ARWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 29th. S&P Equity Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.80.

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 56,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $1,792,824.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,178,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,332,997.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 37,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $1,547,561.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 351,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,355,507. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 232,176 shares of company stock valued at $12,715,804. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $368,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.93. 1,398,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,297,172. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.00. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $73.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 97.09 and a beta of 2.00.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 40.27% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The firm had revenue of $43.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.97 million. On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

