Artis Turba (ARTIS) Trading Down 5.2% This Week

Artis Turba (CURRENCY:ARTIS) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Artis Turba token can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Artis Turba has a market cap of $108,566.00 and approximately $3,086.00 worth of Artis Turba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Artis Turba has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Artis Turba alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013675 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00186030 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.28 or 0.01283562 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025593 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00120852 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Artis Turba

Artis Turba’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,130,008 tokens. Artis Turba’s official message board is medium.com/artisturba. The official website for Artis Turba is artisturba.com.

Buying and Selling Artis Turba

Artis Turba can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artis Turba directly using US dollars.

