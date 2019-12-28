Aryacoin Reaches Market Cap of $800,847.00 (AYA)

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Aryacoin has a market capitalization of $800,847.00 and approximately $7,937.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aryacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Crex24. During the last week, Aryacoin has traded up 4.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013554 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000612 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00001045 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Aryacoin Profile

AYA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,334,238 coins and its circulating supply is 118,034,250 coins. Aryacoin’s official website is aryacoin.io. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aryacoin

Aryacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aryacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aryacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

