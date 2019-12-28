ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) Short Interest Up 11.3% in December

ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 803,900 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the November 28th total of 722,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 259,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ASGN by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ASGN by 53.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,525,000 after purchasing an additional 68,001 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in ASGN by 19.2% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ASGN by 13.6% in the second quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its holdings in ASGN by 69.1% in the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 7,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASGN. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASGN in a research note on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.17.

NYSE:ASGN opened at $71.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. ASGN has a 12-month low of $50.33 and a 12-month high of $71.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.92.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. ASGN had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASGN will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

