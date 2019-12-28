Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Short Interest Down 9.8% in December

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 726,000 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the November 28th total of 804,800 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 622,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at about $2,865,000. Goodwin Daniel L raised its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 461.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 246,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 202,500 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $600,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 643,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 172,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 550.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 202,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 171,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

NYSE AHT opened at $2.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.89. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $5.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41. The company has a market cap of $293.05 million, a P/E ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Ashford Hospitality Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Ashford Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $5.00 price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.38.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.