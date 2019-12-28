Asian Fintech Price Up 6.4% Over Last 7 Days (AFIN)

Asian Fintech (CURRENCY:AFIN) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Asian Fintech has a total market capitalization of $1.99 million and $35,808.00 worth of Asian Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Asian Fintech has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. One Asian Fintech token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, P2PB2B and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00187113 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.84 or 0.01295808 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025672 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00119963 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Asian Fintech

Asian Fintech’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Asian Fintech is medium.com/@afincoin. Asian Fintech’s official Twitter account is @AfinCoin. Asian Fintech’s official website is www.afincoin.io.

Buying and Selling Asian Fintech

Asian Fintech can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Crex24 and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Fintech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asian Fintech should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Asian Fintech using one of the exchanges listed above.

