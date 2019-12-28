Assura PLC (LON:AGR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Assura PLC (LON:AGR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 71.60 ($0.94).

A number of analysts have weighed in on AGR shares. Peel Hunt increased their target price on shares of Assura from GBX 62 ($0.82) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Assura in a research report on Friday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 75 ($0.99) price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 81 ($1.07) price target for the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 62 ($0.82) price objective on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

In other Assura news, insider Jonathan Murphy sold 285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.03), for a total value of £222,300 ($292,423.05).

Assura stock opened at GBX 77.70 ($1.02) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 22.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 75.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 70.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Assura has a 12 month low of GBX 52.50 ($0.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 80.20 ($1.05).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.69. Assura’s payout ratio is currently 0.88%.

Assura Company Profile

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create innovative property solutions in order to facilitate delivery of high-quality patient care in the community.

