Asta Funding, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI) Short Interest Down 12.1% in December

Asta Funding, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the November 28th total of 6,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ASFI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.01. Asta Funding has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $10.44.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Asta Funding from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Asta Funding Company Profile

Asta Funding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the consumer receivables business in the United States, Puerto Rico, and South America. It operates through three segments: Consumer Receivables, Personal Injury Claims, and Social Security Disability Advocacy. The Consumer Receivables segment is involved in purchasing, managing, and servicing distressed consumer receivables, including judgment receivables, which are accounts where outside attorneys secure judgments directly against the consumer; charged-off receivables consisting of accounts that have been written-off by the originators and might have been previously serviced by collection agencies; and semi-performing receivables that are accounts where the debtor is currently making partial or irregular monthly payments, but the accounts might have been written-off by the originators.

