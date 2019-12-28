Atheios Price Tops $0.0004 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 28th. During the last week, Atheios has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Atheios coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and Graviex. Atheios has a market cap of $7,725.00 and $3.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Atheios

Atheios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 17,625,948 coins and its circulating supply is 17,543,150 coins. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com.

Buying and Selling Atheios

Atheios can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

