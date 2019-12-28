Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 755,900 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the November 28th total of 649,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 386,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 58,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $2,420,948.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,670,171.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 2,009 shares of Atkore International Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $83,875.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,529.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,426 shares of company stock valued at $3,527,701 over the last ninety days. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atkore International Group during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Atkore International Group by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATKR opened at $40.71 on Friday. Atkore International Group has a 1 year low of $19.19 and a 1 year high of $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.85.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATKR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atkore International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Atkore International Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Atkore International Group Company Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

