ATLANT One Day Volume Reaches $146.00 (ATL)

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. ATLANT has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $146.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ATLANT has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ATLANT token can now be purchased for $0.0365 or 0.00000494 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, OKEx and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013710 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00187317 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.86 or 0.01284726 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025588 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00120307 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ATLANT Profile

ATLANT was first traded on July 29th, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here. ATLANT’s official message board is medium.com/@atlantio. ATLANT’s official website is atlant.io.

ATLANT Token Trading

ATLANT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, OKEx, YoBit, Exrates, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATLANT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATLANT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

