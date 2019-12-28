Atlas Protocol Price Tops $0.0036 on Exchanges (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 28th. In the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. One Atlas Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io and BitMart. Atlas Protocol has a market capitalization of $9.39 million and $91,351.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013642 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00186108 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.58 or 0.01297945 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025751 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00119325 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Token Profile

Atlas Protocol’s genesis date was August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,065,703 tokens. The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp.

Atlas Protocol Token Trading

Atlas Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BitMart. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atlas Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atlas Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

