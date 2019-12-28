Auctus Price Hits $0.0037 on Major Exchanges (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. During the last seven days, Auctus has traded 65.9% higher against the US dollar. One Auctus token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, IDEX and Ethfinex. Auctus has a market capitalization of $109,556.00 and $30.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013681 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00187161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.23 or 0.01299102 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025740 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00120063 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Auctus Profile

Auctus launched on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,658 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,850,265 tokens. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Auctus is auctus.org. Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Auctus

Auctus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, HitBTC and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

