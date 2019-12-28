Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) Short Interest Down 9.8% in December

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 155,950,000 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the November 28th total of 172,900,000 shares. Currently, 15.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 24,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 210.0% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the third quarter worth $33,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 825.7% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the third quarter valued at $43,000. 8.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACB opened at $1.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.00. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Aurora Cannabis has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $10.32.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 124.57%. The firm had revenue of $57.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ACB. CIBC assumed coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners reissued a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price target (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Pi Financial set a $7.00 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.81.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

