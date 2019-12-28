Aurora One Day Trading Volume Reaches $617,845.00 (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. During the last seven days, Aurora has traded down 44.6% against the dollar. Aurora has a market cap of $14.27 million and approximately $617,845.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aurora token can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitinka, CoinEgg, Kucoin and Indodax.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038070 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.58 or 0.05919723 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000463 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029673 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035761 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001892 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002548 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00001232 BTC.

About Aurora

Aurora is a token. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aurora Token Trading

Aurora can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Kucoin, Indodax and Bitinka. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

