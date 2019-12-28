Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €45.81 ($53.27).

Several brokerages recently commented on NDA. Warburg Research set a €51.30 ($59.65) target price on Aurubis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €51.00 ($59.30) price target on Aurubis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

NDA stock opened at €54.96 ($63.91) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 2.47. Aurubis has a 1 year low of €34.97 ($40.66) and a 1 year high of €58.00 ($67.44). The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €48.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of €42.82.

Aurubis Company Profile

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and metal-bearing recycling materials to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

