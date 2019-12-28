Authorship (ATS) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Authorship (CURRENCY:ATS) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. In the last week, Authorship has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. Authorship has a market cap of $6,660.00 and $7.00 worth of Authorship was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Authorship token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, LATOKEN and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Authorship Profile

Authorship’s genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Authorship’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,971,428 tokens. Authorship’s official Twitter account is @authorship_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Authorship is authorship.com.

Authorship Token Trading

Authorship can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LATOKEN and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Authorship directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Authorship should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Authorship using one of the exchanges listed above.

