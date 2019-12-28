AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,266.14.

AZO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price (up previously from $1,275.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AutoZone to $1,278.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

AZO stock traded down $8.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,202.59. The company had a trading volume of 140,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,510. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,190.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,134.66. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $798.41 and a 1-year high of $1,274.41. The firm has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.62.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $14.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.74 by $0.56. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 96.86% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $13.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 66.1 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total value of $6,176,442.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,166.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

