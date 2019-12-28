Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the November 28th total of 1,960,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 385,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Avangrid stock opened at $50.94 on Friday. Avangrid has a fifty-two week low of $47.45 and a fifty-two week high of $52.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.13.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Avangrid during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Avangrid during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Avangrid during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Avangrid in the third quarter valued at $63,000. 14.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AGR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Avangrid from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Avangrid presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.