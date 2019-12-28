Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) versus DermTech (OTCMKTS:DMTK) Head-To-Head Comparison

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) and Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.4% of DermTech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Avant Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. 21.0% of DermTech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.0% of Avant Diagnostics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for DermTech and Avant Diagnostics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DermTech 0 0 1 0 3.00 Avant Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A

DermTech currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.46%. Given DermTech’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DermTech is more favorable than Avant Diagnostics.

Profitability

This table compares DermTech and Avant Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DermTech N/A -50.28% -23.12% Avant Diagnostics N/A -143.01% -51.41%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DermTech and Avant Diagnostics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DermTech N/A N/A $940,000.00 N/A N/A Avant Diagnostics $250,000.00 43.13 -$2.37 million N/A N/A

DermTech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Avant Diagnostics.

Volatility & Risk

DermTech has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avant Diagnostics has a beta of 9.42, meaning that its stock price is 842% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DermTech beats Avant Diagnostics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc., a molecular genomics company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions. It also provides Nevome test, an adjunctive reflex test for the PLA; and adhesive skin sample collection kits, as well as gene expression assays for the Th1, Th2, IFN-gamma, and Th17 inflammatory pathways. The company sells its products to pathology and oncology practitioners. DermTech, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Avant Diagnostics Company Profile

Avant Diagnostics, Inc., a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

