Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.57.

Several research analysts recently commented on AVTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the second quarter valued at about $9,200,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Avantor during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,630,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $18.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.70. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $19.58.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Avantor will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

