Aventus (AVT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $15,179.00

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded down 12.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Aventus token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0744 or 0.00001007 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, OKEx, Mercatox and Gatecoin. Aventus has a total market cap of $446,689.00 and approximately $15,179.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aventus has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013681 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00186865 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.67 or 0.01279950 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000612 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025542 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00120003 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Aventus

Aventus was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Aventus is blog.aventus.io. Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aventus’ official website is aventus.io. The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aventus Token Trading

Aventus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Ethfinex, IDEX, OKEx, Gatecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aventus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aventus using one of the exchanges listed above.

