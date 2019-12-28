Axel Springer SE (FRA:SPR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Axel Springer SE (FRA:SPR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €60.16 ($69.96).

Separately, HSBC set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on Axel Springer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Get Axel Springer alerts:

SPR stock opened at €62.65 ($72.85) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €63.06 and its 200-day moving average is €62.69. Axel Springer has a twelve month low of €49.45 ($57.50) and a twelve month high of €73.80 ($85.81).

Axel Springer Company Profile

Axel Springer SE operates as a publishing company primarily in Europe and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Classifieds Media, News Media, and Marketing Media. The Classifieds Media segment operates a portfolio of online classified portals in the areas of real estate, jobs, cars, and general.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Axel Springer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axel Springer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.