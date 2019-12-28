Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 537,500 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the November 28th total of 623,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 582,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axis Capital by 22.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Axis Capital by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 733,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,929,000 after acquiring an additional 77,912 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Axis Capital by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 480,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,108,000 after acquiring an additional 112,343 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axis Capital by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Axis Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,799,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXS opened at $59.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.09, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.64. Axis Capital has a 12 month low of $50.09 and a 12 month high of $67.51.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($1.21). The company had revenue of $856.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.73 million. Axis Capital had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 2.02%. Axis Capital’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axis Capital will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Axis Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AXS. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Axis Capital from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Axis Capital from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Axis Capital from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Axis Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axis Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

About Axis Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

