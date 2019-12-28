Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,350,000 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the November 28th total of 6,100,000 shares. Approximately 19.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM traded down $4.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,119,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,928. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $107.87.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.15). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AXSM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.70.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 3.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 41.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 4.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

