Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE:AZRE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE:AZRE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.55.

AZRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Azure Power Global in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.20 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Azure Power Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Azure Power Global in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 16.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,065 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 64.9% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 72,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 20.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,161 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 27,901 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 16.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,791,165 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,897,000 after acquiring an additional 249,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZRE remained flat at $$12.50 during trading hours on Friday. 11,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,910. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.61. Azure Power Global has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $13.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

