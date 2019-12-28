BaaSid (BAAS) Market Cap Hits $4.60 Million

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded down 12.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 28th. One BaaSid token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. BaaSid has a total market capitalization of $4.60 million and approximately $80,885.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BaaSid has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013704 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00185929 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.07 or 0.01272440 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025589 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00120541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BaaSid Token Profile

BaaSid’s genesis date was February 1st, 2018. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,893,025,852 tokens. The official website for BaaSid is www.baasid.com/#token. BaaSid’s official message board is medium.com/@baasid.info. BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BaaSid

BaaSid can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BaaSid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BaaSid using one of the exchanges listed above.

