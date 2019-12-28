Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 310,400 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the November 28th total of 279,200 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 227,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

BCSF remained flat at $$20.15 during trading hours on Friday. 264,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,699. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a fifty-two week low of $16.52 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $52.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.10%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st.

In other Bain Capital Specialty Finance news, Director Amy Butte bought 2,800 shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.94 per share, for a total transaction of $53,032.00. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 200.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the second quarter worth $256,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 107.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the second quarter worth $275,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the third quarter worth $298,000. 35.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

