Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NYSE:BCSF)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Bain Capital Specialty Finance to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

Shares of NYSE:BCSF remained flat at $$20.15 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 264,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,699. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.75. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 52 week low of $16.52 and a 52 week high of $20.90.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The company had revenue of $52.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.91 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 37.79%. Research analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BCSF shares. ValuEngine cut Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

In other news, Director Amy Butte purchased 2,800 shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.94 per share, for a total transaction of $53,032.00. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

