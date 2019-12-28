Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Given News Impact Rating of -3.00

Press coverage about Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) has been trending very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Balfour Beatty earned a daily sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of BBY traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 268.60 ($3.53). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,000. Balfour Beatty has a one year low of GBX 192.30 ($2.53) and a one year high of GBX 295.80 ($3.89). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 237.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 228.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BBY shares. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.47) price objective (down previously from GBX 360 ($4.74)) on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Balfour Beatty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 327 ($4.30).

In other Balfour Beatty news, insider Leo Quinn purchased 13,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 226 ($2.97) per share, for a total transaction of £30,107.72 ($39,605.00). In the last quarter, insiders bought 13,513 shares of company stock worth $3,055,649.

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical installation, refurbishment and fit-out, and rail engineering services.

