Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the November 28th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ballantyne Strong in the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in Ballantyne Strong in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $680,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Ballantyne Strong by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 588,903 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 22,774 shares in the last quarter.

Ballantyne Strong stock opened at $3.04 on Friday. Ballantyne Strong has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $3.54.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter.

Ballantyne Strong Company Profile

Ballantyne Strong, Inc designs, integrates, and installs technology solutions for the cinema, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Cinema, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Cinema segment provides audio-visual products and accessories, such as digital projectors, projection screens, servers, library management systems, menu boards, flat panel displays, and sound systems, as well as network monitoring and on-site service for cinema equipment.

