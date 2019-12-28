BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Declares $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the bank on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

BancFirst has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 17 years. BancFirst has a payout ratio of 31.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BancFirst to earn $3.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.33. 86,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,995. BancFirst has a 12 month low of $48.30 and a 12 month high of $63.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $107.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.77 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 14.27%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BancFirst will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David R. Harlow sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Darryl Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $296,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,072,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,672,370. 38.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

