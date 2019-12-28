BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 329,100 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the November 28th total of 280,600 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days.

BANF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Get BancFirst alerts:

BANF stock opened at $63.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.07. BancFirst has a 52-week low of $48.30 and a 52-week high of $63.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.01). BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 28.48%. The business had revenue of $107.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.77 million. Equities analysts expect that BancFirst will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 33.51%.

In related news, EVP Darryl Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $296,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,072,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Gish sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,672,370. 38.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in BancFirst by 1,267.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BancFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in BancFirst in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BancFirst in the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. 35.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.