Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.58.

BBD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

BBD opened at $8.90 on Friday. Banco Bradesco has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $10.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.67.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Banco Bradesco will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a $0.0047 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.04%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Banco Bradesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,968,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in Banco Bradesco during the third quarter worth about $303,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 26.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,021,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,158,000 after buying an additional 1,451,016 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 764,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,223,000 after buying an additional 149,942 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 479,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,903,000 after buying an additional 27,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

