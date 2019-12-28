Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CIB. TheStreet upgraded Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Bancolombia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bancolombia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Santander upgraded Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Bancolombia by 249.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,586,000 after purchasing an additional 120,074 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Bancolombia during the first quarter worth about $426,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bancolombia by 6.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bancolombia by 6.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Bancolombia in the second quarter worth about $1,737,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIB opened at $54.83 on Friday. Bancolombia has a 1-year low of $37.04 and a 1-year high of $56.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.98 and a 200-day moving average of $50.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.73.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. Bancolombia had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 13.88%. Research analysts expect that Bancolombia will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

