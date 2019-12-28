BANKEX (BKX) Trading 8.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BANKEX (CURRENCY:BKX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last seven days, BANKEX has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. One BANKEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC, Simex and IDEX. BANKEX has a market capitalization of $692,376.00 and $29,455.00 worth of BANKEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BANKEX Token Profile

BKX is a token. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. BANKEX’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,290,932 tokens. BANKEX’s official Twitter account is @BankExProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. BANKEX’s official website is bankex.com/en. The Reddit community for BANKEX is /r/bankex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BANKEX’s official message board is blog.bankex.org.

BANKEX Token Trading

BANKEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Hotbit, IDEX, Bittrex, HitBTC, Upbit and Simex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BANKEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BANKEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BANKEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

