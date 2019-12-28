Banyan Network (BBN) Market Capitalization Hits $101,950.00

Banyan Network (CURRENCY:BBN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 28th. Banyan Network has a total market cap of $101,950.00 and $43.00 worth of Banyan Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Banyan Network has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. One Banyan Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, CoinEx and Ethfinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00013471 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000593 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About Banyan Network

Banyan Network uses the hashing algorithm. Banyan Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 610,736,186 tokens. The Reddit community for Banyan Network is /r/BanyanNetwork. Banyan Network’s official Twitter account is @banyan_network. Banyan Network’s official website is www.banyanbbt.org.

Banyan Network Token Trading

Banyan Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, Bibox, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banyan Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banyan Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banyan Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

