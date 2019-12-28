Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.20.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BBDC shares. National Securities began coverage on Barings BDC in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Barings BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Barings BDC stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.64. Barings BDC has a one year low of $8.84 and a one year high of $10.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.85 million, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day moving average is $10.08.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Barings BDC will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%.

In other news, insider Thomas F. Finke acquired 8,000 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $82,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Barings BDC by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Barings BDC by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 86,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Barings BDC by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 69,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of Barings BDC by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Barings BDC by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

