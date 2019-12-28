Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) Short Interest Update

Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 456,800 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the November 28th total of 502,700 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

BBDC has been the subject of several research reports. National Securities started coverage on Barings BDC in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Barings BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

In other Barings BDC news, insider Thomas F. Finke acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBDC. Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the second quarter valued at about $134,214,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,318,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,254,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,002,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,540,000 after purchasing an additional 385,563 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Barings BDC by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,587,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,459,000 after purchasing an additional 355,900 shares in the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barings BDC stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. Barings BDC has a 12 month low of $8.84 and a 12 month high of $10.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average is $10.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $526.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $19.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 6.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Barings BDC will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

