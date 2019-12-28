Bata Price Tops $0.0031 on Major Exchanges (BTA)

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 28th. Bata has a market capitalization of $15,732.00 and approximately $145.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bata coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, SouthXchange and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Bata has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bata alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00580639 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011167 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009692 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 601% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000234 BTC.

About Bata

Bata is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 28th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io. Bata’s official website is www.bata.io.

Bata Coin Trading

Bata can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, SouthXchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.