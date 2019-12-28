Beam (BEAM) Market Capitalization Achieves $28.81 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Beam has a market capitalization of $28.81 million and approximately $20.88 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beam coin can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00007681 BTC on popular exchanges including Bisq and Hotbit. In the last week, Beam has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013697 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00186342 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.58 or 0.01296658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038256 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025777 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00119870 BTC.

Beam is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 50,862,240 coins. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Beam can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bisq. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

