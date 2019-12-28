BeatzCoin (BTZC) Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 28th. During the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded 22.5% lower against the dollar. BeatzCoin has a market cap of $453,849.00 and $18,131.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BeatzCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Velas (VLX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000321 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin (BTZC) is a token. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,182,714,328 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BeatzCoin Token Trading

BeatzCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

